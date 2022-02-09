Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Customers Bancorp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.750-$5.000 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on CUBI shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Shares of CUBI stock traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $62.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,247. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.62.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven Issa sold 14,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $846,226.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 16,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $944,244.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,490 shares of company stock valued at $16,344,824. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,208,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

