Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 10,000 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $338,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:CYTK traded up $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.12. 1,817,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,191,672. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.43 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cytokinetics by 1,827.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

CYTK has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.80.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

