Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $39.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or deteriorating. With an unmatched understanding of muscle biology and mechanics of muscle performance, the company is developing small molecule drug candidates engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Cytokinetics’ lead drug candidate is tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of ALS. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the FDA and orphan medicinal product designation by the EMA. Cytokinetics is collaborating with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, for the potential treatment of heart failure, and with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator, for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CYTK. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

CYTK stock traded up $1.77 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 1,698,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,590. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.36.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 29,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $1,064,267.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wendall Wierenga sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $184,845.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,364 shares of company stock worth $3,120,521 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after buying an additional 63,094 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,534,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,023,000.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

