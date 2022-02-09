Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYXT. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.
CYXT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc
