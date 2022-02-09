Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cyxtera Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:CYXT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CYXT. Cowen began coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Cyxtera Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Get Cyxtera Technologies alerts:

CYXT stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,857. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Cyxtera Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.51 and a 52-week high of $12.79.

Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $177.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cyxtera Technologies will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cyxtera Technologies by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,017,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 568,641 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,989,000. 56.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. announced a definitive business combination agreement with Cyxtera Technologies Inc

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyxtera Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyxtera Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.