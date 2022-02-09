DA Davidson Comments on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2022

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

SFST opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.