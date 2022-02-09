DA Davidson Comments on Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Southern First Bancshares in a report released on Friday, February 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $4.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.98 EPS.

SFST opened at $59.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. Southern First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $40.50 and a 52 week high of $65.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.93.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 17.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 24.7% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,738,000 after buying an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 10.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 386,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,750,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 7.2% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 146,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,498,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,681,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. 78.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate. The Commercial and Retail Banking segment offers traditional deposit and lending products and services.

