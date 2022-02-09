Dalton Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Dalton Investments LLC lifted its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,125,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 139,435 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 18.3% of Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dalton Investments LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $25,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Infosys by 26.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,505,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264,599 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter valued at $110,791,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,393,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,575,000 after buying an additional 4,418,563 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 52.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,741,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,563,000 after buying an additional 4,381,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Infosys by 45.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 12,785,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,481,000 after buying an additional 4,014,746 shares in the last quarter. 15.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, reaching $23.23. The company had a trading volume of 102,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,497,384. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $16.94 and a twelve month high of $26.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.91.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.97.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

