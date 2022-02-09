Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche (OTCMKTS:DNIYY) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DNIYY)’s stock price fell 5.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.94 and last traded at $16.94. 192 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.84.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.04%.
Danieli & C. Officine Meccaniche SpA engages in the production and installation of innovative machinery and plant worldwide for the iron and steel industry and for the non-ferrous metals sector. It operates through the following business segments: Steel Making and Plant Making. The Steel Making segment comprises the production and sale of special steels.
