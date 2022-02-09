Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Societe Generale raised their price target on the stock from 114.00 to 120.00. Societe Generale currently has a hold rating on the stock. Danske Bank A/S traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.19, with a volume of 23386 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 96.00 to 100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 120.00 to 115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 139.00 to 135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Danske Bank A/S engages in the provision of services in the fields of banking, mortgage finance, insurance, pension, real-estate brokerage, asset management and trading in fixed income products, foreign exchange, and equities. It operates through the following segments: Banking DK, Banking Nordic, Corporates & Institutions, Wealth Management, Northern Ireland, Non-Core, and Other Activities.

