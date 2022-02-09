Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria Sells 3,750 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Dev Ittycheria sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.86, for a total transaction of $531,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ DDOG opened at $151.73 on Wednesday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,083.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $155.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.69.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Datadog by 1,541.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Datadog by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 11,147 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 70,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,532,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.
About Datadog
Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.
