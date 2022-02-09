Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.29

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.29 and traded as high as $2.37. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $2.35, with a volume of 15,001 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $55.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical in the fourth quarter worth about $2,847,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,396,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,817 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Dawson Geophysical by 630.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 63,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 780,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 54,313 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dawson Geophysical by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 406,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 36,873 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Co engages in the provision of onshore seismic data acquisition services. It offers planning and design, project management, permitting, surveying, field operations, support services, processing, and gravity and magnetic data. The company was founded by L. Decker Dawson in 1952 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

