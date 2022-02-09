Decentral Games Market Capitalization Tops $158.75 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000905 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentral Games has a total market cap of $158.75 million and $1.02 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002244 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00049675 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,239.82 or 0.07264234 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $44,609.49 or 1.00022118 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00054928 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006396 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 397,708,974 coins and its circulating supply is 393,116,980 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

