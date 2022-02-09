Deckers Outdoor Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Deckers Outdoor in a research note issued on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe forecasts that the textile maker will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.99 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $447.55.

DECK stock opened at $300.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $348.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $386.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 0.81. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $289.23 and a 1 year high of $451.49.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 0.4% in the third quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 5,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 720 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total value of $205,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,172,393. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

