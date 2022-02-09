Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Shares Down 11.5%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.

Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

