Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Shares Down 11.5%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) shares dropped 11.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.46 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 28,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 554% from the average daily volume of 4,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.52.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53.
About Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Decklar Resources (DKLRF)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc Is Building A Better Investment
- Jabil Circuits Stock is a Resilient Electronics Play
- Tyson Foods Flies To New Highs
- 3 Stocks for Bargain Hunters to Buy Now
- 3 Best Sports Betting Stocks in Light of Next Week’s Super Bowl
Receive News & Ratings for Decklar Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Decklar Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.