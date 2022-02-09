Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.12. Del Taco Restaurants posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Del Taco Restaurants.

TACO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark cut Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.51 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Del Taco Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Del Taco Restaurants stock opened at $12.51 on Wednesday. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $455.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Del Taco Restaurants’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 122.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Del Taco Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

