Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Stock Position Lessened by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 119,374 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 2.5% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 84,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Denny’s by 13.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 88,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.63.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.54. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $13.33 and a 1 year high of $20.02.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

