Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII)

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII) – Research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Sprott in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. Desjardins also issued estimates for Sprott’s FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Sprott from C$61.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Sprott stock opened at C$46.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$52.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$49.81. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 31.95. Sprott has a fifty-two week low of C$39.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

