Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) a GBX 455 Price Target

BP plc 9% Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) has been assigned a GBX 455 ($6.15) price target by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 163.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BP.B. Oddo Bhf set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 410 ($5.54) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 360 ($4.87) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 700 ($9.47) price target on shares of BP plc 9% Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday.

LON BP.B traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.34). 1,456 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,773. BP plc 9% Preferred Shares has a 12 month low of GBX 173 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.61 billion and a PE ratio of 7.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 184.81.

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

