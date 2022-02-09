Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) a €70.00 Price Target

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:HLE) has been assigned a €70.00 ($80.46) target price by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HLE. Nord/LB set a €60.96 ($70.07) price target on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Warburg Research set a €60.00 ($68.97) price objective on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($68.97) target price on HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €61.22 ($70.37).

HLE traded down €0.02 ($0.02) on Tuesday, hitting €62.12 ($71.40). The company had a trading volume of 26,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,303. HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €44.24 ($50.85) and a 12-month high of €68.72 ($78.99). The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.49, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €62.31 and a 200-day moving average price of €61.10.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

