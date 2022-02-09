Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $51.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PTON. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.28.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $35.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $155.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 35.32% and a negative net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv acquired 641,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,010 shares of company stock valued at $423,792 over the last three months. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 360.4% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.