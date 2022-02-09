Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Bunzl (LON:BNZL)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($41.92) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($37.86) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,792.86 ($37.77).

Bunzl stock opened at GBX 2,747 ($37.15) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. Bunzl has a 1-year low of GBX 2,122 ($28.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,000 ($40.57). The firm has a market capitalization of £9.27 billion and a PE ratio of 20.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,824.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,699.96.

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

