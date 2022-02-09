Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.25 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been given a €7.25 ($8.33) price objective by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHA. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.54) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($9.02) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.29 ($8.38).

Shares of ETR:LHA opened at €7.40 ($8.50) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($6.02) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.90). The company’s fifty day moving average is €6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

