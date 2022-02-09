DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. DHI Group updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $2.61 and a 1 year high of $6.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 245.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 51,280 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHI Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 875.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 54,099 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DHX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on DHI Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc engages in the provision data, insights and employment connections through services for technology professionals including technology, security clearance and financial services. It offers its services under the following brands: Dice, Dice Europe, ClearanceJobs, Targeted Job Fairs, eFinancialCareers, Rigzone, Hcareers, and BioSpace.

