DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th.
DHT has raised its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. DHT has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DHT to earn $0.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
DHT stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.34. 10,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,091. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.25 and a 200 day moving average of $5.73. DHT has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $912.06 million, a PE ratio of -271.50 and a beta of -0.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DHT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.68.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DHT by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,648 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,720 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of DHT by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DHT by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
