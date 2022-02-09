Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FANG. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank cut shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $1,149,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $260,352.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,609 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 14,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $124.37 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $63.05 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a 200 day moving average of $101.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 64.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.35.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

