Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Holdings Raised by Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total transaction of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $143.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.29. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $178.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

DLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

