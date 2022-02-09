Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $102.56. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Turbine stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 399,216 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.91% of Digital Turbine worth $66,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. increased their price target on Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Macquarie raised Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

