Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Sees Large Volume Increase on Earnings Beat

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. Approximately 77,291 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,401,145 shares.The stock last traded at $44.82 and had previously closed at $45.98.

The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.71.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.39. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.34.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

