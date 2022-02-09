DigitalBits (XDB) Price Up 31.1% Over Last Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. DigitalBits has a market capitalization of $354.97 million and $1.57 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000932 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.03 or 0.00254885 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00014509 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006102 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

