Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,088,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Assured Guaranty worth $191,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 15.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $302,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the third quarter valued at about $8,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 90.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,253,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after buying an additional 595,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 60.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AGO. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Assured Guaranty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE AGO opened at $57.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 52-week low of $37.27 and a 52-week high of $57.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of credit protection products to the U.S. and international public finance, and structured finance markets through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The Insurance segment consists of the company’s domestic and foreign insurance subsidiaries and their wholly-owned subsidiaries that provide credit protection products to the U.S.

