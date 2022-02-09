Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $212,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 121,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 214.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WTFC opened at $105.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $429.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 16.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WTFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wintrust Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.88.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

