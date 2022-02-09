Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases 7,021 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.00% of CarMax worth $208,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of CarMax by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.91.

NYSE:KMX opened at $109.04 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.47 and a twelve month high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.36. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.49.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

