Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,267,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $199,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,759,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,193,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,671,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,023,000 after buying an additional 88,741 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,340,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,928,000 after buying an additional 368,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 542,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,275,000 after buying an additional 20,748 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 228.1% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 505,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,499,000 after buying an additional 351,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

In other news, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total value of $134,128.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VAC stock opened at $168.66 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $137.13 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of -142.93 and a beta of 2.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $162.44 and a 200 day moving average of $158.06.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is -183.05%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

