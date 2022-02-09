Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 161,081 Shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,865,478 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 161,081 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $196,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 41.4% in the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $64,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,099 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,831 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.01 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.55.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 2.41%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

