Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian Sells 1,331 Shares

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $76.52 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.23 and a twelve month high of $104.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.75. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

