Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Receives $65.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

DLMAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins raised Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$70.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $53.02 on Friday. Dollarama has a 52 week low of $37.48 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.64.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.