Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Douglas Emmett updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.070 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.01-$2.07 EPS.

NYSE:DEI traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.58. 1,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.34. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $27.92 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 320.01%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

