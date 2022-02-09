Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
NASDAQ DOCS traded up $12.86 on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 232,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.
In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.
Doximity Company Profile
Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.
