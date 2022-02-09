Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The business’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ DOCS traded up $12.86 on Wednesday, hitting $62.67. The stock had a trading volume of 232,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.62. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of Doximity stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $131,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,660,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $1,088,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Doximity by 907.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 13,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter valued at $299,000. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Doximity in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Doximity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.36.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

