DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NYSE:DRD opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 473,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 310,748 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DRDGOLD by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

