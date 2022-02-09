DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $18.25 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.
NYSE:DRD opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.18.
About DRDGOLD
DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.
