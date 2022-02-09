DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.
In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
About DTE Energy
DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.
