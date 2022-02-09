DTE Energy (DTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Edward Jones upgraded DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.11.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

