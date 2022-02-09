Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,965,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 95,288 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $572,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,624,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,023,901,000 after purchasing an additional 371,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,578,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $361,915,000 after purchasing an additional 257,464 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,140,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,101,000 after purchasing an additional 143,124 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 4.7% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,017,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,187,000 after purchasing an additional 224,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 8.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,774,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,717,000 after purchasing an additional 293,989 shares during the last quarter. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $66.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.57 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 77.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Duke Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

