DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

