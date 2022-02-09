DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.
Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $80.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average is $75.61. DuPont de Nemours has a one year low of $66.37 and a one year high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.06%.
In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $93,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 2,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $183,372.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About DuPont de Nemours
DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.
