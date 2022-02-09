Duquesne Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,370 shares during the period. Farfetch accounts for approximately 0.8% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $23,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Farfetch in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 40.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Farfetch by 71.5% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the second quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTCH. Guggenheim began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Farfetch from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Societe Generale began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of FTCH stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,972. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $18.33 and a twelve month high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $582.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

