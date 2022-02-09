Duquesne Family Office LLC Decreases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Duquesne Family Office LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,429 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up 1.1% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $33,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Moderna by 263.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,949,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,997,000 after buying an additional 112,251 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $159,563,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Moderna by 3.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.89, for a total transaction of $341,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,000 shares of company stock worth $87,601,970. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna stock traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.89. 37,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,979,529. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

