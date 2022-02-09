Duquesne Family Office LLC Reduces Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lowered its position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,376 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $4,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMAR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smartsheet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.13.

In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter purchased 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.30 per share, with a total value of $103,389.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Paul Porrini sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $1,189,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 242,435 shares of company stock worth $18,329,566 in the last 90 days. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SMAR stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,830,997. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.13% and a negative return on equity of 24.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

