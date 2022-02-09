Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €45.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($51.72) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($51.72) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.40 ($46.44) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser La… set a €56.00 ($64.37) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($55.17) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €48.67 ($55.95).

Get Dürr Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of DUE stock opened at €36.70 ($42.18) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.76. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €31.06 ($35.70) and a 1 year high of €44.08 ($50.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €39.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €39.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 112.72.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.