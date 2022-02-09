Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.20 Million Investment in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Cooper Companies during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 7,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,951 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $72,498,000 after acquiring an additional 58,977 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $431.00 price target on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.91.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $405.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $368.05 and a twelve month high of $463.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $402.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.