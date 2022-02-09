Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.27 Million Investment in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 31,966 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 18,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 510,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after buying an additional 135,589 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 413,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,516,000 after buying an additional 14,254 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Shares of Iridium Communications stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.20. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -361.44 and a beta of 1.15. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $51.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.67.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.