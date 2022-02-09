Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,341,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 69.8% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROK opened at $281.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.88. The firm has a market cap of $32.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $237.13 and a twelve month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.21%.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total transaction of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,043 shares of company stock worth $8,232,508 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

