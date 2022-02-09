Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Takes Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 42,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter worth $66,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OGE opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

